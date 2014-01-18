× Red Flag Warning Issued

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Fire Warning effective until 6 pm Saturday evening (Jan. 18).

The Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office said with dry conditions and strong wind gust up to 35 mph, there is a real danger of grass and brush fires.

In 2014, SCSO has dispatched several rural fire departments to grass and brush fires from the Slaytonville area to the Bloomer area.

Several residences have been in close proximity to these fires. So far no homes have been reported damaged, authorities said.

Deputies and rural fire departments from across the River Valley are on high alert as these conditions prevail.