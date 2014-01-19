UPDATE: Local Burn Bans Lifted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The burn ban in Benton and Washington counties, in place for much of the weekend, has been lifted as of 8 a.m. on Monday (Jan. 20), officials said.

Sebastian, Scott, Polk, Logan, Pope and Johnson counties remained under a state red-flag warning on Monday (Jan. 20), meaning that the Little Rock Weather Service is advising people in those areas not to burn anything.

Benton County Fire Marshall Mark Trollinger said the bans on burning were in effect due to windy and dry conditions.