UPDATE: Local Burn Bans Lifted

The burn ban in Benton and Washington counties, in place for much of the weekend, has been lifted as of 8 a.m. on Monday (Jan. 20), officials said.
Sebastian, Scott, Polk, Logan, Pope and Johnson counties remained under a state red-flag warning on Monday (Jan. 20), meaning that the Little Rock Weather Service is advising people in those areas not to burn anything.
Benton County Fire Marshall Mark Trollinger said the bans on burning were in effect due to windy and dry conditions.
Officials said they recommend people avoid activities that could start fires. Officials also said people should notify their local fire departments and the Arkansas Forestry Commission before burning.
The Arkansas Forestry Commission website shows the entire state is at "moderate" risk for wildfires.
Authorities in counties not currently under a burn ban, including Crawford, Logan and Scott counties in Arkansas, and LeFlore and Sequoyah counties in Oklahoma are asking that residents use caution if burning due to the current conditions.
Terri
We were told there was a bun ban in Crawford county. We were just visited by a volunteer Rudy fire fighter and he said there was a burn ban for all of Rudy due to dry conditions and no humidity. Can anyone verify this? He said we could be cited for $350.00…
