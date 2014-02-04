5NEWS Reporter Jocelyne Pruna reports on the road conditions and winter weather in Northwest Arkansas.
Sleet, Snow Hit Washington County
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Winter Weather Update
-
Winter Weather Advisories Extended On Saturday
-
Rain Continues, Wintry Mix Possible Early Tomorrow
-
Winter Weather Advisories For Saturday
-
Light Freezing Drizzle And Wintry Mix Tonight
-
-
Winter Storm Watch This Weekend
-
Cloudy Friday, Wintry Mix This Weekend
-
Weekend Snowfall Projections
-
WATCH: Wintry Weather Today
-
Winter Arrives Monday: Snow Likely
-
-
Wintry Mess For Monday
-
Winter Weather Advisory Issued
-
WATCH: Winter Weather Update