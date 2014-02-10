× BLOG: One Ring Cell Phone Scam

Are you quick to a return a missed call on your cell phone? Published reports show it may be a way of scamming you. Cell phone users are finding a missed call from an “unknown” number can be a quick way of losing $20 or more.

Here’s the way it works, according to published reports. The people behind the scam use computers to send thousands of calls out in which they only ring once. When the cell phone user calls the number back, they are charged for an international call, and $9 each subsequent minute. The Better Business Bureau reports the call center is actually in Michigan.