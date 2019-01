× Fire Discovered At Simmons Prepared Foods

At approximately 9 am today, a fire was discovered at Simmons Prepared Foods in Van Buren, according to a news release put out by Kimmie Provost.

The building evacuation was immediate, and there were no injuries reported.

The fire was extinguished by the Van Buren Fire Department, and plant production is down to provide for damage assessment and sanitation.

Normal operations should resume within days, once any vital repairs are made at the facility.