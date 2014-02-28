UAFS Clinches Share of Heartland Title On Toupal’s Buzzer Beater

Posted 1:58 pm, February 28, 2014, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

UA-Fort Smith needed a win Thursday night to clinch a share of the regular season Heartland Conference championship and senior Jake Toupal made sure the Lions got it.

Toupal hit a 3-pointer and was fouled with .9 seconds left to lift UAFS to a 106-102 win against Rogers State and guarantees at least part of a league crown for the Lions.

UAFS (21-5, 14-4) can win the conference outright if St. Mary’s beats Texas A&M-International on Saturday. The Dustdevils own the fourth tie-breaker with UAFS.

Toupal led UAFS with 26 points while freshman Seth Youngblood added 17 while Alex Cooper finished with 16. Rogers State got a game high 36 points from Jerry Dixon.

The Heartland Conference tournament begins next Friday (Mar. 7) either at the Stubblefield Center or at Texas A&M-International.

Check out Toupal’s game winner here courtesy of UAFS Sports.

1 Comment

Comments are closed.