UAFS Clinches Share of Heartland Title On Toupal’s Buzzer Beater

UA-Fort Smith needed a win Thursday night to clinch a share of the regular season Heartland Conference championship and senior Jake Toupal made sure the Lions got it.

Toupal hit a 3-pointer and was fouled with .9 seconds left to lift UAFS to a 106-102 win against Rogers State and guarantees at least part of a league crown for the Lions.

UAFS (21-5, 14-4) can win the conference outright if St. Mary’s beats Texas A&M-International on Saturday. The Dustdevils own the fourth tie-breaker with UAFS.

Toupal led UAFS with 26 points while freshman Seth Youngblood added 17 while Alex Cooper finished with 16. Rogers State got a game high 36 points from Jerry Dixon.

The Heartland Conference tournament begins next Friday (Mar. 7) either at the Stubblefield Center or at Texas A&M-International.

Check out Toupal’s game winner here courtesy of UAFS Sports.