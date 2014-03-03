× Trash Collection Suspended In NWA Because Of Icy Roads

No garbage will be picked up by workers in Fayetteville on Tuesday, the city announced Monday afternoon. City workers hope to have all garbage for this week picked up by Saturday, according to the announcement.

Trash collection was also called off Monday for Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers and Bentonville, after snow and ice fell in the area over the weekend. No decision has yet been made for Tuesday by officials in Springdale, Rogers and Bentonville.

The City of Fayetteville released a statement saying trash services would be suspended for the week until further notice, saying, “[T]he safety risk is too great for operations to resume on Tuesday.” The city released a similar statement for Monday’s trash services.

A statement from Springdale officials states waste management workers will push back regularly scheduled collection by one day, pending a decision on Tuesday garbage collection.

The City of Rogers also suspended trash collection, with officials saying services would continue as soon as roads have improved enough for workers to safely continue garbage routes. A statement from Bentonville officials states, “Trash service has been suspended. To ensure collection, please place your cart at the curb, and collection will occur as soon as conditions allow.”

Stay with 5NEWS for the latest on the winter weather and trash collection schedules.