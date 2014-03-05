× Fayetteville Schedules Bulky Waste Clean-Up

The city of Fayetteville will be holding four Ward clean-ups for the disposal or recycling of large bulky items during the spring, according to a news release put out today.

All the clean ups are open to Fayetteville residents, and they will occur on a Saturday beginning at 7 am and ending at 2 pm.

“These bulky waste clean-ups are specifically for large bulky items that cannot fit into a resident’s normal trash cart. These clean-ups are not intended for bags of normal household garbage, as that is handled through normal weekly curbside collection, and are not accepted at these bulky waste clean-ups. Other things that are also not accepted at the clean-ups are outlined with this information,” the news release stated.

The Ward 4 clean-up will be on March 22 at the Owl Creek School located at 375 N. Rupple Road.

The Ward 3 clean-up will be on April 5 at Vandergriff Elementary School located at 2975 E. Township St.

The Ward 1 clean-up will be on April 19 at the Shaver Foods parking lot located at 1367 S. Beechwood Ave.

The Ward 2 clean-up will be on May 3 at the Church of Christ on 310 W. Center St.

E-Scrap is no longer taken at these clean-ups, according to the news release.

Items allowed include: couches, chairs, mattresses, large appliances; such as, refrigerators, stoves, washers, dryers, carpet, padding, vinyl flooring, drywall, paneling (Limited amounts only, no contractors allowed), lawn mowers, hot water heaters, plumbing fixtures.

Items not allowed include: household hazardous wastes; such as, paint, thinners, solvents, batteries, cleaning chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, automotive fluids, etc., household garbage, commercial garbage, medical waste, dirt, rocks, brush, leaves and grass, tires.

Only one Freon-bearing appliance will be accepted for free. Additional appliances are $20 each to cover Freon removal.

For more information, please contact the Recycling & Trash Collection Office by calling 479-575-8398.