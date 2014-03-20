Search Underway For Missing Sequoyah County Man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A search is underway for a missing man in Sequoyah County, according to the Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office.

The man was identified as Judge Will, 39. Will is a white man who was last seen walking out of his house on Sunday morning at 1 a.m.

Will reportedly stepped outside to talk on his phone and was not seen again. This is the fourth day of the search. The father reported him missing on Tuesday (March 18).

"Me and some close friends have been out here on four wheelers searching all the hills back behind here, and all the ravines, and roads multiple times in the past two or three days," said Jim Will, father of Judge Will.

He has reportedly been known to go missing, but he's never been gone this long before.

Authorities are combing about 500 acres of heavily wooded land, near the East Lake Hills area, east of Tenkiller Lake, according to the sheriff's office.

"We've kind of expanded it in the last 30 minutes. We've searched a lot of thick brush, and so there's other signs we're looking at also, and interviewing some people that were with him, and trying to determine what happened to him," said Sheriff Ron Lockhart with the Sequoyah County Sheriffs Office, on Friday (March 20).

Currently, there are approximately 30 Search and Rescue personnel from area fire departments, police departments and the sheriff's office. Some searchers are equipped with four wheelers, according to the Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office.

According to Lockhart, they will be following up with the last people to see Will, and the investigation it is still in the early stages.

No word on if foul play is suspected.

Stay tuned to 5NEWS for more information on this story as it becomes available.