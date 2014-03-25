× Intruder Attacks Homeowner With Dog In Bloody Assault, Police Say

A Washington County man is behind bars after police say he broke into a 63-year-old man’s home and assaulted him bloody with a dog.

William Spires, 44, was arrested Monday on suspicion of residential burglary and second-degree battery. He remained Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,935 bond, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said Spires, of Winslow, entered a home at 20620 S. Highway 71 in Washington County on Monday and confronted the homeowner, who was playing a dice game on a bed with an unidentified female.

The homeowner picked up a hammer and told the alleged intruder to leave. Instead, the suspect and his dog attacked the man, and the female fled the room to call someone to come pick her up, according to a preliminary report from the Washington County Prosecutor’s Office.

The report states the alleged victim “knew William (Spires) because he used to date his sister, and William was yelling at him about something that happened eight years ago.”

When the victim emerged from the bedroom, he was bleeding from the face and his nose was crooked, the woman with the victim told police. Investigators later examined the home and found a puddle of blood in the bedroom, along with a trail of blood, according to the preliminary report.

The suspect was later found by police at his home and arrested. Police said they found blood on his door knob, shoes, pants and long underwear.