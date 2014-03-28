Springdale Police Department Arrests Walmart Shoplifting Suspect
The Springdale Police Department arrested Anna Mae Nicol, 21, on Friday, according to a Facebook post on their page.
She was wanted in connection with a shoplifting offense at Walmart on Pleasant Street in Springdale, according to Lt. Derek Hudson with the Springdale Police Department.
Nicol reportedly used the self checkout and failed to scan around $50 in items.
Friday afternoon, a tipster reportedly called and gave authorities a lead that led to Nicol being arrested.
The male suspect in the picture was merely with her when the crime was committed.
