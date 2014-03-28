× Springdale Police Department Arrests Walmart Shoplifting Suspect

The Springdale Police Department arrested Anna Mae Nicol, 21, on Friday, according to a Facebook post on their page.

She was wanted in connection with a shoplifting offense at Walmart on Pleasant Street in Springdale, according to Lt. Derek Hudson with the Springdale Police Department.

Nicol reportedly used the self checkout and failed to scan around $50 in items.

Friday afternoon, a tipster reportedly called and gave authorities a lead that led to Nicol being arrested.

The male suspect in the picture was merely with her when the crime was committed.