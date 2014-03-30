Fayetteville Farmers’ Market: Kicking Off 2014

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Fayetteville Farmers' Market will start up again on Saturday, April 5 at the Downtown Square in Fayetteville. Vendor Coordinator, Teresa Maurer, discusses the exciting treats we will find at the market!

One of the largest farmers' markets in the region, Fayetteville Farmers' Market offers baked goods, arts, crafts, coffee, juices, music, plants and flowers, spring produce, and some seriously delectable meats.

Starting at 7:00 AM on April 5, there will be over 70 vendors with a wide variety of goodies and talents for you to see and purchase. At 9:00 AM, the Mayor will give a kick-off opening speech, officially starting the 2014 season.

For more information, visit their website: fayettevillefarmersmarket.org