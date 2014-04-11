× Lafayette County Treasurer Indicted On Embezzlement Charges

Keesha Rose, 36, appeared in Magistrate Court for arraignment before Judge Barry Bryant on Friday (April 11) on charges of embezzling funds from the Lafeyette County Treasurer’s Office, according to a news release from Conner Eldridge, United States Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas.

Rose currently serves as the county treasurer and tax collector for Lafeyette County.

U.S. Attorney Eldridge commented, “We remain committed to investigating and prosecuting public officials that abuse the trust placed in them by embezzling public funds. Such conduct offends taxpayers and citizens as well as the vast majority of public officials who dedicate themselves to service day in and day out.”

“On January 29, 2014, a Federal Grand Jury issued an indictment against Rose charging her with two counts of theft of a program receiving federal funds in excess of at least $5,000. A legislative audit conducted by the Joint Division of Legislative Audit of the finances in Lafayette County resulted in the charges against Rose for funds embezzled while she served as County Treasurer,” the news release states.

The case is being investigated by the FBI and Arkansas State Police.