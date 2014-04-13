Garrett’s Blog: Sunday’s Storms
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop in Oklahoma and move into Arkansas late afternoon and evening. The storms are expected to be severe with damaging winds and large hail the primary threat. The image above shows a Hi-Res computer model’s depiction of thunderstorms around 6pm.
The storms are developing along a cold front which should clear the area by midnight. Unusually cold temperatures will follow with highs only in the 40s on Monday and a Freeze Warning in effect for Northwest Arkansas for Monday night into Tuesday.
There is a minimal risk of tornado Sunday evening but shear profile and cold air aloft strongly favor large hail initially followed by an increasing wind damage threat.
Heavy rain will also be possible with most locations receiving around 1.25″ of rain on average.
The next chance for severe thunderstorms will arrive on Thursday of the upcoming work week.
-Garrett
14 comments
Lane
Very disappointed in the storm coverage from KFSM 5. What happened? You usually have good coverage. Should we be looking for another channel to watch for storm coverage?
don bare
I don’t understand why one channel was on full time following the storms leading us to Belive that tornado’s were on the ground and our favorite weatherman was nowhere to be found.was the storms not as bad as 40/29 said they were.Garrett you have all my trust in keeping us safe. Keep up the good work.thanks for all you do here in the rivervalley
Joe
I live on Short Mt. Rd. in Paris, my wife and I were unable to go to work because of large trees across the road.
Byron
Very disappointed in channel 5 coverage. Storm came with no warning.
Other media outlets were giving coverage with abdolutely nothing
from Channel 5. For Mr. Lewis to say there was no threat of Tornados
is very arrogant and dangerous and contrary to National Weather reports. I will be looking elsewhere for storm coversge.
Greg
Guys, normally you’re fantastic with your coverage. Sunday night, you guys stunk it up. What gives? I can’t stand 40/29 but they were all we had.
JD
The storm came with no warning?? Were you in a cave, under a rock? I am willing to wager that half, if not more of the complainers are KISR listeners who LOVE to panic. These same people will grab a six pack and all run outside – excited – looking for the tor-nader. The same LOVE to complain. So I take the threats to switch to another station with a grain of salt, and so should you Garrett. Maybe, just maybe, someday, people will learn to use common sense when weather is approaching.
Lane
JD, I guess you have never been in or seen a “tor-nader”! You made yourself sound pretty stupid.
TickedOffAtIdiots
It amazes me when people complain about things like this. You complain when they break in and interrupt your program and you complain when they don’t. Your safety and well being are your responsibility. The storms were predicted DAYS in advance so for anyone to suggest they came from no where is assanine. Get your heads out of the sand people and take responsibility for yourselves.
Bill
It is more than just complaining. It is about doing
the right thing and admit 5 News dropped the ball last
night on the storm situatiom. Garrett’s comment after
the storm had moved through suggesting there was no
chance of tornados was incredulous at best. I am a local business
owner who was in contact with local emergency managers in
Van Buren who strongly disagree with Mr. Lewis. Do the right
thing 5 news and admit the wrong. You will gain a lot
more respect from your followers.
Byron
Hey JD-in response to your very educated response; yes we did have a warning, it was tornado sirens going off at the very moment we were watching channel 5. You are correct in saying we need to use common sense. That doesn’t help when your trying to find out the track or the location of a possible tornado. Sometimes you just have to call a spade a spade; they dropped the ball big time.
Rachel
It’s less about complaining and more about accountability- an idea Garrett loved to throw around this past winter when the icy roads were not being cleared fast enough for him.
I am in charge of opening one of the public school shelters when the sirens sound. All the “take care of yourself” talk is fine, but I take responsibility for myself, and the part of my community that has to wake the kids, load them in the car, and drive them to a public shelter. If that already sounds like a pain, imagine doing it in 70mph winds with the sirens wail being your first and only warning. I would not be very accountable if I went outside, looked at the clouds, and took my best guess at where and when a “tor-nader” was gon’ show up. If I did that, people would complain (as they should), and I would be held accountable for my actions. Channel 5 mucked up the last few “snowpocalypses” as well. If you can’t provide an accurate forecast, then just admit you’re guessing. Say, “well our crew is betting on sunshine tomorrow, but I’ve got my money on a massive flood. We’ve got cheese labeled sunny or rainy and we’re about to let this rat go, so place your last minute bets at 5 news online!” Then nobody will complain or expect accountability! Things like tracking the direction of the storm, exact arrival times, and professional/reliable opinion is critical when keeping a community safe.
Dawn
I read your comment. I have often wondered why the shelters at school don’t open sooner so we are not trying to get there in the middle of it. What is the rule on when they can open? Thanks
Dawn
I live three miles from Peter Pender. Went out today towards Charleston I didn’t see anything visible from highway 41. No damage at my house either, feeling grateful.
Connie Simmons
Channel 5 should be ashamed of them selves for the lack of weather coverage on yesturday’s (4-13-14) storm.
