Choctaw Nation Chief Announces Retirement

The chief of the Choctaw Nation has announced his retirement effective April 28, 2014.

Chief Gregory E. Pyle is celebrating his 65th birthday this week, and after serving as the chief of the Choctaw Nation for more than 30 years, he is retiring, according to a post on the Facebook page of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.

Pyle led a growth of tribal services, health services, increased jobs, economic development and more, according to the post.

In the future, Pyle and his wife Pat reportedly plan to travel and spend more time with family.

Gary Batton, who served in the Choctaw Nation during the past 26 years in different roles, including assistant chief, will step up to fill Pyle’s former role as chief.