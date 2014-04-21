Choctaw Nation Chief Announces Retirement
The chief of the Choctaw Nation has announced his retirement effective April 28, 2014.
Chief Gregory E. Pyle is celebrating his 65th birthday this week, and after serving as the chief of the Choctaw Nation for more than 30 years, he is retiring, according to a post on the Facebook page of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.
Pyle led a growth of tribal services, health services, increased jobs, economic development and more, according to the post.
In the future, Pyle and his wife Pat reportedly plan to travel and spend more time with family.
Gary Batton, who served in the Choctaw Nation during the past 26 years in different roles, including assistant chief, will step up to fill Pyle’s former role as chief.
5 comments
mrsklj
Reblogged this on CITIZENS MILITIA OF MISSISSIPPI.
1wanderingtruthseeker
But…But….can he just quit? Isn’t that like quitting being Mom? Lol
a volunteer
If you will read the story closely, it says he is RETIRING. Not so sure what is funny but glad it amuses you. SMH
1wanderingtruthseeker
hey don’t get your panties in a wad and what does SMH mean? I am part Cherokee and live in Tn. just south of the Cherokee Nation. It just struck me as funny, imagining a Chief not being a Chief. I thought it was for life. Not being racist, just the thought made me laugh.
shawn
I just find it odd that he announces his retirement just a week away from retiring. Maybe something more to it, The article is incorrect as the last chief Hollis Roberts left in disgrace in 1997 due to convictions of sexual abuse and corruption. So , if my math is correct, Pyle was only chief for 17 years.
Comments are closed.