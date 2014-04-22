× Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Makes Drug Arrest

A 34-year-old Clarksville resident was arrested on numerous traffic and drug charges after he was seen driving through town without headlights.

On Tuesday (April 22) at approximately 12:30 a.m., authorities observed a black Ford truck with no headlights driving. They stopped the truck as it pulled into a residence, according to a news release Tuesday.

Trouble began when the man stopped couldn’t provide a driver’s license, and the name he gave them, Willie Owings, could not be confirmed through the state driver’s license database.

The driver started to become nervous when they began to move items around in the cab of the truck.

After refusing to comply with requests to not put his hands in his pockets, a pat-down commenced, and authorities found a set of brass knuckles attached to a red handkerchief. Authorities also found a clear plastic baggie containing two large methamphetamine rocks in his pockets, according to the news release.

At that point, Owings was placed under arrest.

A K-9 unit was deployed to search around the truck, and it alerted authorities to the passenger compartment of the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed a safe located on a seat that contained three baggies of meth, two bags of weed, several glass smoking devices with residue, empty plastic bags, digital scales and a straw with residue, according to the news release.

While in route to the detention center, Owings said his first name was Jonathan, according to the news release. It was discovered he had a suspended driver’s license and extensive criminal history.

Total, authorities found 26.1 grams of meth, 4.3 grams of weed and 10 prescription pills were discovered, along with additional paraphernalia, according to the news release.

“Owings is charged with Possession Of Methamphetamine With Intent To Deliver, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Prescription Drugs Without A Prescription, Criminal Impersonation, Driving On A Suspended License, No Proof Of Insurance, Driving Without Headlights, Carrying A Prohibited Weapon and Fictitious Vehicle License,” the news release states.

Owings will appear before a circuit judge on Tuesday for a probable cause/bond hearing with a court date of May 2, 2014 in the Johnson County Circuit Court, according to the news release.

He was already out on bond from a drug arrest in Sebastian County in Dec.