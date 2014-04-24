× Juvenile Arrested For Reporting False Abduction

A Van Buren boy was arrested after he filed a false police report claiming a man attempted to kidnap him.

The boy, whose name won’t be released due to his age, is facing a felony charge of filing a false police report and a misdemeanor charge of obstruction of governmental operations, according to a report released by Van Buren Police.

Shortly after 7:30 a.m. Thursday (April 24), the juvenile told authorities a man in a red pick-up followed him near the intersection of 11th Street and Baldwin Street then tried to lure him into the truck, according to Detective Jonathan Wear. The boy also told police the alleged abductor ripped his shirt, which was torn when authorities arrived on scene.

Local agencies were told to be on the lookout for the suspect.

After interviewing the boy, Detective Wear said authorities determined the story was false.