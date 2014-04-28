One Injured in Accidental Shooting in Sebastian County

Posted 8:40 am, April 28, 2014, by , Updated at 09:13AM, April 28, 2014
Sebastian County authorities are investigating an accidental shooting just south of Hackett Monday morning (April 28th).

That shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. off of Tyro Road in the rural part of the county, according to Sebastian County Investigator Philip Pevehouse.

Once deputies got on scene, they ruled that the shooting was accidental. The victim sustained non life-threatening injuries and is being taken to a local hospital to be treated, according to Pevehouse.

At this point, the cause of the shooting is still under investigation, Pevehouse said.

