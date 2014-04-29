× Tyson Assisting With Food, Tornado Recovery In 5 States

Tyson Foods has crews assisting with tornado recovery in five states across the South and Midwest, company officials say.

A mobile kitchen was deployed on Monday (April 28) from company headquarters in Springdale to Central Arkansas to feed those who were displaced by Sunday’s tornado. That tornado killed 14 people.

The mobile unit served 37,000 meals, including hot dogs, chicken patties and side dishes, from Monday through midday Tuesday in Central Arkansas.

Tyson crews also are providing food in Mississippi, Tennessee and Kansas and are assisting with tornado recovery in Alabama, officials said.