× 188th Fighter Wing Inadvertently Drops Training Device

The 188th Fighter Wing has mistakenly dropped a training device from an aircraft, according to a news release Wednesday (April 30).

The aircraft carrying the device was an A-10C Thunderbolt II “Warthog.” The device fell into an unpopulated area near the Arkansas River on April 18, 2014, according to the release.

There is no explosive or environmental hazard associated with the training device, according to the release.

No injuries or property damage took place as a result of the incident. There is reportedly no cause for any alarm to surrounding communities, and an investigation into the cause of the drop is currently ongoing, according to the release.

“The non-explosive training device weighed approximately 25 pounds, and is used to score target hits on the 188th’s Detachment 1 Razorback Range. The incident occurred en route to Razorback Range for routine training,” the news release states.

The release advises that anyone who finds the device should not touch it and should call local law enforcement immediately.