Last Honor Flight To Leave XNA

This Saturday (May 3) will be the eleventh and final Arkansas Honor Flight from Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport.

The flight provides a trip to Washington D.C. for World War II veterans to see the World War II memorial, as well as other military memorials.

It’s a one-day trip, and a representative from the honor flight program announced that the program is ending because of the advanced age and diminishing number of World War II veterans.

Five years ago, Walmart and Tyson helped to organize the first flight.

Students from Jones Elementary School in Springdale were present at the announcement. They wrote letters to the veterans that will go on the last trip.

More than 80 vets will go on this last trip, and more than 900 have been part of the program since it started in 2009.