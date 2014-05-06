Carl Albert Campus In Sallisaw Evacuated Due To ‘Threat’
The Carl Albert college campus in Sallisaw has been evacuated due to an unspecified threat, according to the Sallisaw Police Department.
A call came in Tuesday (May 6) at 10:19 a.m., authorities say.
Officers are still on the scene at this time.
bobreal
With All these that have gotten caught after making threats haven’t they’ve listened and heard what will happen if caught?? Chances are they are “18” an ADULT. Which means once caught an charged; You will never be able to have a Government Job which inculdes MILITARY and YOU WILL NEVER BEABLE TO VOTE.
atc8824
You are right about that bobreal.I expect better from adults and not play these childish games.If you are an adult and do not wanna report to school then just do not go to school but let the people who wanna learn go to school.
a volunteer
no government job and not able to vote?????????? Devastating punishment. Bahahahaha
Kris
Second threat this semester. Why don’t people just grow up.
Mr. D
I guess Northwest Arkansas schools’ copy cat has made it down our direction, don’t worry just keep all the kids on facebook and buy that violent video game they’re wantin, everything should be alright. P.S……don’t spank em.
brian
The violent games arent the oroblem its the parenting
Mark Smith
Story was written at – 1050 and we were encouraged to “stay tuned.”. Where is the update?
noraizdaiz
…finals week…someone didn’t want to take tests…
