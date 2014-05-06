× Carl Albert Campus In Sallisaw Evacuated Due To ‘Threat’

The Carl Albert college campus in Sallisaw has been evacuated due to an unspecified threat, according to the Sallisaw Police Department.

A call came in Tuesday (May 6) at 10:19 a.m., authorities say.

Officers are still on the scene at this time.

Stay tuned to 5NEWS for more information on this story as it becomes available.