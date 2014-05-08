Temporary Road Closing Set Near Greenwood

Posted 5:06 pm, May 8, 2014, by , Updated at 06:19PM, May 8, 2014
A road near Greenwod is set to be closed temporarily this summer so a bridge can be repaired, Sebastian County Judge David Hudson said Thursday (May 8).

Vineyard Creek Road southwest of Greenwood will be closed from Sunday (May 18) to Friday (Aug. 15), the judge said in a news release.

For information, call the county judge’s office at 479-783-6139.

  • ddkmartin

    might add to this that I just talked to the road department and found out its the vineyard Creek that it’s the west side of highway 71 South not the bridge that’s on the stretch between 71 south and Coker.thought this information might be helpful since so many people use that part to get to Greenwood from the out lying areas.

