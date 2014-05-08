× Temporary Road Closing Set Near Greenwood

A road near Greenwod is set to be closed temporarily this summer so a bridge can be repaired, Sebastian County Judge David Hudson said Thursday (May 8).

Vineyard Creek Road southwest of Greenwood will be closed from Sunday (May 18) to Friday (Aug. 15), the judge said in a news release.

For information, call the county judge’s office at 479-783-6139.