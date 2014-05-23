Witness Sought For Questioning In Tontitown Killing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is seeking a 34-year-old Springdale man for questioning as a "material witness" in this week's knife-slaying in Tontitown.

Lewis Anthony Hedges is believed to be armed with a semi-automatic pistol and might be driving a blue Dodge Neon, according to a post on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

Hedges is 5-foot-11 and weighs 225 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair, according to the Facebook post.

Hedges is being sought for questioning in the killing on Wednesday (May 21) of LeAnn Frazier, 32, a Sheriff's Office official told 5NEWS.



A suspect in the killing, 19-year-old Brock Atkins of Tontitown, was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Washington County Detention Center on suspicion of capital murder. He appeared before a judge at the detention center on Friday (May 23) and was given a June 23 arraignment.



Atkins is accused of stabbing Frazier in the throat on May 21 until she was dead during an altercation that centered on drugs, according to court documents.

Fraizer's family told 5NEWS they have no idea who Hedges is or what involvement he may have had with her death.

Family members said police told them that 13 people were at Brock Atkin's home at the time of her killing.

Frazier's father, Marvin Stout, said he appreciates how quickly the police are moving to solve the case.

"I'm real pleased with how fast they are moving with it," Stout said, "And as many people as they have talked to already, I just hope anybody that has any information on it would come forward."

Stout and other family members attended Atkin's initial court appearance Friday at the Washington County Detention Center. The family is seeking the death penalty in the case.