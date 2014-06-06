× Anderson, Oliver Selected In MLB Draft

A pair of Razorbacks had to wait until day two of the Major League Baseball draft but they heard their name called on Friday.

Junior infielder Brian Anderson was taken by the Miami Marlins in the third round, No. 76 overall.

Anderson led the Arkansas offense with a .328 batting average and 51 runs batted in. The second baseman was second on the team with seven home runs.

Junior pitcher Chris Oliver was taken off the board in the following round, No. 112 overall, by they Philadelphia Phillies.

Oliver led the Razorbacks with a 9-4 record while posting a 2.51 ERA after striking out 59 in 93 1/3 innings. Oliver’s stock might have fallen after being arrested earlier this week for suspicion of DWI.

“I knew from the mistake I made that I would slide a little bit,” Oliver said. “But I was fortunate enough to reach terms with the Phillies and after we had that locked in it was pretty emotional. I’m excited for the opportunity to be with the Phillies and keep chasing by dreams.”