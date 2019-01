This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BLOG: Top 10 Patriotic Cities Cities and town around the country are getting ready for Fourth of July celebrations. A new list ranks the top 10 most patriotic cities based on percentage of population in the armed forces, total spending of veterans, popularity of fireworks in July, and community and social service workers. 1. San Diego 2. San Antonio 3. Austin 4. Fort Worth 5. Oklahoma City 6. Las Vegas 7. Long Beach 8. El Paso 9. Colorado Springs 10. Houston

