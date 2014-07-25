1 Hospitalized After Jet Ski Collides With Pontoon Boat On Beaver Lake
BEAVER LAKE (KFSM) – A man was hospitalized Friday afternoon after the jet ski he was on collided with a pontoon boat on Beaver Lake in Carroll County, according to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.
Emergency crews responded to Penitentiary Cove on the north side of Beaver Lake in reference to a two-vehicle crash on the water. Crews used a medical helicopter to rush the 24-year-old jet ski operator to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the Game and Fish Commission.
The crash victim who suffered severe trauma was the only person on the jet ski. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is in the preliminary stages of an investigation.
There were no other reported injuries in the crash.
4 comments
Angel
Hope that person is ok, but truthfully, I can’t tell you how many close calls I’ve had on my pontoon with jet skis. I’ve had them drive between my boat and my trailer while I was trying to load, the wind was awful anyway and you can’t just stop on a dime. Needs to be a lot more responsibility by the jet ski riders to be courteous and aware on the water. they’ve got much more maneuverability than a pontoon has.
moneymyst
Jet skis are as dangerous as bicycles on highways. Ignorance makes fools of all who practice it.
Ted
Wow, you’re wrong about everything aren’t you? The boat was following the jet ski. The jet ski operator fell off and the boat ran him over. Oh, and the person operating the jet ski and the people on the boat are related. You should probably keep your boat in the dock and go read up on boating safety because I’m pretty sure they tell you to not to do what the people on the boat were doing here.
Mother
You shouldn’t comment unless you have your facts right! And you are all heartless people. Hope nothing like this ever happens to someone you love.
