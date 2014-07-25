× 1 Hospitalized After Jet Ski Collides With Pontoon Boat On Beaver Lake

BEAVER LAKE (KFSM) – A man was hospitalized Friday afternoon after the jet ski he was on collided with a pontoon boat on Beaver Lake in Carroll County, according to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

Emergency crews responded to Penitentiary Cove on the north side of Beaver Lake in reference to a two-vehicle crash on the water. Crews used a medical helicopter to rush the 24-year-old jet ski operator to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the Game and Fish Commission.

The crash victim who suffered severe trauma was the only person on the jet ski. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is in the preliminary stages of an investigation.

There were no other reported injuries in the crash.