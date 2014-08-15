× Fire in Arkoma, Crews Responding to Scene

ARKOMA (KFSM) – Crews extinguished a house fire that happened early Friday morning (August 15th), according to the Arkoma Fire Chief.

When fire officials arrived at the house, located between Gillette and Leflore Avenue, it was engulfed with flames. No one was inside at the time and it was a total loss, according to the Arkoma Fire Chief.

