Man Shot In Booneville Speaks Out

BOONEVILLE (KFSM)--Authorities continue to investigate a shooting that happened on 342 Sharpe Ave. Saturday (Aug. 16).
Police say the matter is still under investigation. 5NEWS caught up with the man who was shot and is currently at home recovering.
40-year-old Thomas Johnson said he was at home playing pool and drinking with five friends when heard a knock on his door. Johnson said when he opened the door, three men began to attack him. After one man punched him in the face, he says he didn’t hesitate to fight back and defend himself. He said another man pulled a knife on him, so Johnson decided to hit him with a chair. He says when he looked up, the third man was pointing a gun at him and shot him. The bullet grazed his arm. He said he didn’t go to the hospital.
“He just shot me,” Johnson said. “He was aiming right at my chest when I hit a dude with a chair. That chair there, I broke it, and I guess when I was coming back up he was aiming at my chest and it shot, and it should have hit me, but it went kind of through me and hit the wall behind me.”
A 27-year-old female acquaintance of Johnson’s told him she went to school with the three attackers. Johnson tells us they drove away in a white car.
Booneville Police have not yet confirmed whether any arrests have been made. They say they responded to the incident around 7 p.m. and were on scene for at least three hours.
Stay with 5NEWS as this story develops.
20 comments
breakingnews
Hmm…I’m thinking meth is involved for some reason? Just another day in the river valley area.
What a town
Let’s all clap for redneck losers.
Elaphas
Let’s all clap for liberal scum.
What a town
I’ll clap with you. Libs are pathetic wastes of life.
Tom
elfass has the clap, poor feller!
whatisthisworldcomingto
Way to go booneville, on the news again, keep it up meth heads..
matt
Funny that you single out meth heads. During my time there I observed high functioning alcoholics, and pain pill snorters more than the meth crowd. Must be the economy.
Name
Who are any of you to judge an entire town? No town is perfect and yeah we have drugs, but every town does. And what does being liberal have to do with meth and a shooting? It doesn’t. Neither does the term “redneck”. You assume that drugs were involved and maybe they were but that doesn’t make Booneville a horrible town, and if any of you would like to know we actually have more “normal” people than we do “meth heads”. So if you don’t live in Booneville you can keep your comments about Booneville being such a horrible place to yourself.
Booneville Mom
I agree!! You don’t judge places like Ft Smith or Fayetteville even though they are on the news constantly about shootings, stabbings, or drug busts. Every town has it’s problems but Booneville has some amazing people and the majority are not meth head rednecks!! Please don’t judge us for the few bad apples that unfortunately live here.
What a town
Oh you should see my posts about Fort Smith – you’re wrong.
This whole area is a depressed area where crime has taken over because few people have jobs and are pretty miserable and poor, doing anything they can find to feel “normal” in a region that’s more interested in saving the historical value of a business than job growth and employment.
So yeah, FS is a turd of a city, too.
Ron Dyer
I’m surprised this sort of thing would happen in Booneville. After all. they put up a $150,000 cross up on Reflection Point didn’t they? I figured that would have solved all the town’s social problems. :)
Michael
If anybody thinks that the cross was put up to solve our problems, they are crazy. The cross is to remind everybody who we turn to with our problems.
Alex Coltrain
lol
Michael
What’s so funny?
Mayor of Spoonville
While I am appalled by the recent stories coming from my beloved Spooneville, I’m not surprised. To alleviate this issue, either marshal law should be enforced or authority given to the “Leg Breaker’s” (You know who you are) that have returned to rid this “Good Home Town” of the ignorant hay seeds that are plaguing it. Ten more crosses erected won’t irradicate the problem as long as the laxed police force is in control. You could blame the issues on Walmart for contributing to the closing of Super H & the bewildering of CV’s as the cause for such heiness acts. It seemed to go downhill when they closed our good ‘ol Super H. We still have our meth heads who’ll rob you blind to get a fix, our pill snorters who love a good oxy, our alcoholics, our toothless meth whores, and all of the other normal people who make up the majority of the gen pop. I vote we get a new mayor, police chief, police staff and take back our good hometown!!
glenda
You are correct. Spoonville does have good and all others . However to protect themselves and family they cannot help thy neighbor in fear of retaliation. The Spoonville police cannot protect the innocent apparently. The good must take their town back. Call from unknown and report what you may see and think . Call the state or FBI. If you believe nothing is being handled. Dont just watch you home be destroyed. Use your cross as a reminder that God will help if you praise , trust , and then asked . Rid this hometown of its evil and provide help for the ones who need it . Jail . Rehab . Jobs . Only you can make it right . The impaired cannot think now .
jean
I live in booneville and it is a horrible place. There are a lot of addicts of all sorts here. The incident though had nothing to with meth or any other drug as mister johnson is a hard working man and currently fighting to take his children away from their addict mother. Dont judge ppl based on where they are from. Until you have walked in their shoes you have no idea what their life is like. Tommy is my friend and though he may have a past im sure so do many others.
predator
What a nasty town. Why do they even have a national guard unit there? Its a scum town
Disgusted
You can’t judge a whole town by a few people, I live in Booneville and I’m not any of the above! I work and support myself. All the name calling is crazy and until you know someone and what they deal with you should keep your mouth shut. In my book that makes you childish and maybe you are the scum!!!
Sunny Hollywood
CLEAR;Y YOU ARE IN DENIAL . ITS EVERY WHERE THERE LEFT THAT PLACE ;LONG AGO RETURNED BACK TO SEE THAT IT WAS WORSE THAN EVER ……YOU MUST NOT GET OUT MUCH JUST STAND IN LINE AT THE GROCERY STORES OR WA;WALMART AND YOU CAN WATCH THE FREAK SHOWS OF METH USERS . PLAIN AND SIMPLY . ITS THERE AND GOING TO GET WORSE .
Comments are closed.