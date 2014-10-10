× More Than 2,000 Homes Without Power As Storms Move Through

ARKANSAS (KFSM) – Thousands of homes are in the dark after storms rolled through Friday (Oct. 10).

OG&E is reporting that nearly 2,000 homes are currently without power in Fort Smith.

Carroll County has nearly 50 homes currently without power in Benton County.

Ozarks Electric is reporting 40 homes are in the dark in Washington County, 24 in Madison and 35 in Adair.

We’ll continue to keep an eye on the power outages in the area and let you know if the numbers change.