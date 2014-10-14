Mayoral Race Heating Up In Centerton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTERTON (KFSM) - The race for Centerton mayor is heating up with just three weeks to go before the Nov. 4 election. And the two candidates say two of the big issues are snow removal and growth near the new high school.

Bill Edwards is seeking re-election. His challenger, T.J. Teed, is a former city councilman in Carthage, Missouri.

Edwards, who has served one four-year term, said one area of focus is new construction in the area where the Bentonville West High School is being built in Centerton.

"I'd like to have the opportunity to follow-up on the completion of the high school, the infrastructure up there and the new businesses coming," he said.

Teed said if elected he would focus on bringing in new businesses.

"I believe that Centerton has a vision and that we want to succeed that vision, and bring businesses and new people here to Centerton to help us continue to grow," he said.

Teed, a stay-at-home dad working on the weekends as a disc jockey, also said he wants to hire an economic development director "to help us continue that growth and build on what we've already started."

Edwards said the city is "trying to get some infrastructure things in place."

"We are doing a lot of road work in the city," he said. "We are also doing some things with water lines and different things."

Both candidates also addressed what they believe is the best way to get ice and snow off the streets when winter weather storms hit.

"We know the weather is coming, and we will pretreat the roads," Edwards said. "We will use a little bit of beet juice, which should help."

Teed said he wants to bring in additional equipment to get snow and ice off the streets.

"We need to bring in snow removal equipment that's going to help us succeed even further and help us get the streets done quicker," Teed said.

The two candidates are set to appear at a form on Oct. 21 at Gamble Elementary. The candidates will answer submitted questions. There will not be an opportunity for new questions at the forum.

The forum is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.