Summit Medical Center Holding River Valley Events Promoting Fitness

Posted 3:37 pm, October 19, 2014, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.


FORT SMITH (KFSM) - On a "5NEWS This Morning" segment, reporter Jocelyne Pruna spoke to Mary Jo Brinkman of Summit Medical Center to discuss "Summit Stampede." It is a 5k Race/Walk and Health Fair taking place Saturday, October 25th. The event promotes physical fitness and raises awareness for cancer. Entry fee for the race is $25. Visit the hospital's website for more information.

1 Comment

  • Amazed

    Something needs to shake people and inform them of the need to be physically fit and healthy. I went to the Arts/Crafts fairs this weekend and I would estimate eighty percent of the people I saw were overweight. Lots of children I saw were overweight.

Comments are closed.