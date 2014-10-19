Summit Medical Center Holding River Valley Events Promoting Fitness

FORT SMITH (KFSM) - On a "5NEWS This Morning" segment, reporter Jocelyne Pruna spoke to Mary Jo Brinkman of Summit Medical Center to discuss "Summit Stampede." It is a 5k Race/Walk and Health Fair taking place Saturday, October 25th. The event promotes physical fitness and raises awareness for cancer. Entry fee for the race is $25. Visit the hospital's website for more information.
1 Comment
Amazed
Something needs to shake people and inform them of the need to be physically fit and healthy. I went to the Arts/Crafts fairs this weekend and I would estimate eighty percent of the people I saw were overweight. Lots of children I saw were overweight.
