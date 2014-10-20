Early Votings Begins In Arkansas

The Natural State is split down the middle with 38 wet counties and 37 dry.

The group Let Arkansas Decide is pushing for the initiative’s approval. David Couch said it would help boost the state’s economy.”You’re going to see that this will generate over $100 million in economic revenue in the state of Arkansas and will probably create 6 or 700 jobs,” Couch said. “So that’s the biggest thing is the economic boom for the state of Arkansas.”

The group Citizens for Local Rights is airing commercials in opposition to the proposal. Brian Richardson, chairman, said it should be up to each county to decide.

“This is not an economic issue,” Richardson said. “This is an issue in which people decide what they want their communities to look like and the kind of area they want their children to be raised in.”

If the initiative is approved, the Arkansas General Assembly would be in charge of regulating the sell of alcohol. It would go into effect July 2015.