Early Votings Begins In Arkansas
ARKANSAS (KFSM)- Voters can start casting their ballot Monday (Oct. 20) for the Nov. general election.There are five issues on the ballot including a measure that would increase Arkansas’ minimum wage and the statewide alcohol initiative.
The Natural State is split down the middle with 38 wet counties and 37 dry.
The group Let Arkansas Decide is pushing for the initiative’s approval. David Couch said it would help boost the state’s economy.”You’re going to see that this will generate over $100 million in economic revenue in the state of Arkansas and will probably create 6 or 700 jobs,” Couch said. “So that’s the biggest thing is the economic boom for the state of Arkansas.”
The group Citizens for Local Rights is airing commercials in opposition to the proposal. Brian Richardson, chairman, said it should be up to each county to decide.
“This is not an economic issue,” Richardson said. “This is an issue in which people decide what they want their communities to look like and the kind of area they want their children to be raised in.”
If the initiative is approved, the Arkansas General Assembly would be in charge of regulating the sell of alcohol. It would go into effect July 2015.
Click here for information about this election and what’s on the ballot.
Know before you vote
Let’s hope voters really look at all the issues, especially the Amendments to the Arkansas Constitution being proposed. Issue #3 needs special consideration. Hidden under all the flowery legal jargon, definitions, and “noble intent” are provisions to change the manner in which the Governor, judges and legislators are compensated (their pay to be determined by a commission they appoint) and an extension of the term limits currently in place. Someone once said “politicians, like baby diapers, need to be changed frequently, for the same reason”. Truer words were never spoken. Regulation of contributions and gifts to elected officials and control of lobbyists in Issue #3 are good ideas, but perhaps should be considered separately.
Sarah 4.0
Vote BLUE all the way!
Channel Five it would be nice to see a sample ballot?
Vote BLUE and keep health care for our working poor; PELL grants for our children and adults going to college, lower fixed rates for college loans; to continue supporting the Violence Against Women Act; to continue to support ARKANSAS CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL; as well as aid to our farmers via the FARM BILL.
Asa and Tommy are against all of the above while they help the rich get richer.
Get Real
Perhaps you should have read your reference before you posted it Sarah, it disputes the idea voter fraud does not exist. Vote Blue all the way indeed. What we need is more uncontrolled spending, another racist attorney general, support for a farm plan that doesn’t support farmers, taking through taxes from those who earn and giving it to those who do not, a confused, non-existent foreign policy, porous borders, blatant disregard for the Constitution, obamacare, and an oppressive EPA determined to raise electricity prices. Voting Blue is like hitting yourself in the head with a hammer. It feels so much better when you STOP.
Sarah 4.0
Get Real – I included the reference because those two frauds are the frauds of record. Lets say two drivers are arrested driving drunk? Do we stop all drivers from driving? Of course not!
As for your comments, they are outrageous and you know it. Does being dramatic trip your automatic weapon trigger?
Richard S. Drake
Ah – the old, “They are bringing illegals to the voting booth!” battle cry again.
I wonder if the paranoid folks who keep chanting this will ever get tired of repeating this canard?
subman
No, they never will.
Wendy
I just wish the write would learn the difference between “sell” and “sale”.
Jeff P.
From the NEW YORK TIMES – MURKY TOM COTTON GROUP IS MURKY – Times: “Representative Tom Cotton, the Arkansas Republican running for the Senate, disbursed over $131,000 to Right Solutions Partners in March for ‘fund-raising consulting’ and an additional $161,000 to it in August for the same purpose. A smaller third disbursement brought the total to $322,963. But here’s the catch: It’s not clear that such an entity actually exists. It has no presence on the Internet, it appears that no other campaign is paying it this year, and it has no office at the Washington address listed on the articles of organization filed with the city last year. However, the address, 1717 K Street Northwest, is where the Washington office of the law firm Arent Fox is located, and a Republican campaign finance lawyer at the firm signed the organizing papers with the city. When I called that lawyer, Craig Engle, he initially said he did not set up Right Solutions Partners. Then he amended that, saying, “I remember being part of the organizing of it.'” [NYT]
You got some explaning to do Cotton.
