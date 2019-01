× Oklahoma-Kansas Football Game Delayed Due To Lightning

NORMAN, OK (KFSM) – Oklahoma’s kickoff with Kansas was delayed on Saturday (Nov. 22) due to weather.

The game was originally scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Memorial Stadium, but lightning in the area forced the delay of the start of the game.

The game got underway around 12:30 p.m.

No. 21 Oklahoma defeated Kansas 44-7. The Sooners improved to 8-3 on the season.