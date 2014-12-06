× Arts & Crafts Events Pop Up For The Holiday Season

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)- For the next couple of weeks, dozens of local crafters will be showcasing their work. They are promoting their art for the holiday season as people continue their Christmas shopping.

Here’s a list of events:

Dec 3-7, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m at The Fayetteville Underground, 101. W. Mountain St.

Holiday Art Sale: The Shirkey House

Dec 5th, 7-9 p.m., Dec 6th 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Dec 7th 12-4 p.m. at The Shirkey House, 229 N. Block Ave.

Little Craft Show: Fayetteville Town Center

Dec 5th, 5-9 p.m. (paid entry), Dec 6th 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (free) at the Fayetteville Town Center, 15 W. Mountain St.

NWACCC Holiday Bazaar: Nadine Baum Studios

Dec 6th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Nadine Baum Studios, 505 W. Spring St.

Holiday Market by the Fayetteville Farmers’ Market: Jefferson Center

Dec 6th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jefferson Center, 612 S College Ave.

The Naughty List Art Pop-Up Shop: presented by The Shed and The Idle Class Magazine

Dec 6th from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. located in the hallway between Terra Tots and The Mustache Store.

Block Street Bizarre: annual holiday party by the businesses of Block Avenue

Dec 6-7 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Jolly Jackpot: The Shed

Dec 13th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Shed, 546 W Center, Unit E

Dec 13th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the B Unlimited Building, 612 W. Center Street.