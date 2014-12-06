Arts & Crafts Events Pop Up For The Holiday Season

Posted 7:38 am, December 6, 2014, by , Updated at 07:51AM, December 6, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)- For the next couple of weeks, dozens of local crafters will be showcasing their work. They are promoting their art for the holiday season as people continue their Christmas shopping.

Here’s a list of events:

Dec 3-7, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m at The Fayetteville Underground, 101. W. Mountain St.

Dec 5th, 7-9 p.m., Dec 6th 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Dec 7th 12-4 p.m. at The Shirkey House, 229 N. Block Ave.

Dec 5th, 5-9 p.m. (paid entry), Dec 6th 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (free) at the Fayetteville Town Center, 15 W. Mountain St.

Dec 6th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Nadine Baum Studios, 505 W. Spring St.

Dec 6th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jefferson Center, 612 S College Ave.

  •  The Naughty List Art Pop-Up Shop: presented by The Shed and The Idle Class Magazine

Dec 6th from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. located in the hallway between Terra Tots and The Mustache Store.

Dec 6-7 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Dec 13th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Shed, 546 W Center, Unit E

Dec 13th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the B Unlimited Building, 612 W. Center Street.