Gas Prices Continue to Drop Across Arkansas

ARKANSAS (KFSM)- Average retail gasoline prices in Arkansas have fallen 7.0 cents per gallon in the past week.

Experts say one of the reasons we are having less pain at the pump is due to falling oil prices with the U.S. producing more oil at home.

Using gasbuddy.com , we’ve put together a list of gas stations in the area with the cheapest gas.

Northwest Arkansas:

$1.85- Sam’s Club near N. Shiloh Dr.

$1.91- Casey’s on W. Wedington and N. Futrall.

$1.91- Murphy USA on W. MLK Blvd. and S. Finger Rd.

$1.91- Harps’s on N. Colorado Dr. and W. Wedington Dr.

$1.92- Phillips 66 on W. Wedington Dr. and Shiloh Dr.

$1.93- E-Z-Mart on W. Wedington and N. Rupple Rd.

River Valley