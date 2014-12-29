Gas Prices Continue to Drop Across Arkansas
ARKANSAS (KFSM)- Average retail gasoline prices in Arkansas have fallen 7.0 cents per gallon in the past week.
Experts say one of the reasons we are having less pain at the pump is due to falling oil prices with the U.S. producing more oil at home.
Using gasbuddy.com , we’ve put together a list of gas stations in the area with the cheapest gas.
Northwest Arkansas:
- $1.85- Sam’s Club near N. Shiloh Dr.
- $1.91- Casey’s on W. Wedington and N. Futrall.
- $1.91- Murphy USA on W. MLK Blvd. and S. Finger Rd.
- $1.91- Harps’s on N. Colorado Dr. and W. Wedington Dr.
- $1.92- Phillips 66 on W. Wedington Dr. and Shiloh Dr.
- $1.93- E-Z-Mart on W. Wedington and N. Rupple Rd.
River Valley
- $1.72- The Hydration Station on S. Zero and S. 24th St.
- $1.73- Sam’s Club on Rogers Ave.
- $1.79- Sunshine on Kelly Hwy. and Albert Pike Ave.
- $1.79-Finish Line on Midland Blvd. near Spradling Ave.
- $1.84- E-Z-Mart on Country Club and Old Greenwood Rd.
- $1.84- Phillips 66 on Rogers Ave. and S. 46th St.
1 Comment
Mike
Just throwing this out there. I get so tired of people that have nothing better to do than to complain about gas prices falling and making fun of the people who are praising it. I never thought in my lifetime would I ever see gas under $2.00 again. It is very welcome in my life! I love the feeling of not having to cringe every time I go to the gas station. This is good for the American people who have had to slow down their spending. Besides the people who have made investments in the oil industry, this is great for our country. And to those who do have investments in the oil industry, that was something you knew going into it. Oil prices fluctuate. It’s a risk you were willing to take going into it.
Comments are closed.