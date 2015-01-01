Southern Food Tradition For New Year’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(FORT SMITH) KFSM - People all around the world will be eating certian foods Thursday (Jan.1) hoping they bring them luck in the new year. In the south, black - eyed peas are a long standing tradition. We talked with the people over at Red Rooster Bistro about the dish.

It's been a tradition for thousands of years that some people despise. "They will eat them because it's a tradition," said Owner Brenda Gregory. " They believe in good luck and everyone wants good luck."

It's the little bean that is known to bring good luck for the new year that many will cook up. "It's a very easy process that most people buy the canned peas,"said Gregory.

If you want to cook them at home Gregory said to season the beans and peas with bacon. You can serve up the peas with cabbage or fried potatoes.