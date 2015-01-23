× Springdale Felon Sentenced To Five Years For Firearm Violation

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – A Springdale man was sentenced to five years for a firearm violation, according to a news release.

Ray King Jr., 57, was sentenced to 60 months in prison with three years of supervised release after being convicted of being a felon in possession of a gun, officials say. Prior felons are prohibited from owning firearms, according to the release.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing in the United States District Court in Fayetteville.

“Felons in possession of firearms pose a serious threat of harm to police officers and citizens in our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Conner Eldridge. “Our office, along with local authorities, will continue to relentlessly investigate and prosecute these types of cases in order to keep communities throughout the Western District of Arkansas safe from senseless violence.”

Court records state that on March 26, 2014, officers with the Springdale Police Department were sent to a disturbance at Johnson Meadows Apartments at 2447 Johnson Meadows Place in Springdale.

When officers got there, they found King outside his apartment with a gun, the release states.

He was arrested, and police determined the firearm was stolen.

While at his apartment, police also found pipes, digital scales, and numerous plastic baggies used for packaging drugs, according to authorities. Outside his apartment, officers found 14 grams of methamphetamine in the yard, according to the release.

Court records state King had two previous felony drug convictions, and officers learned the gun was manufactured outside of Arkansas.

On July 8, 2014, King pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, the release states.