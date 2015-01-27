Arkoma Head Shop Raided After 6-Month Undercover Operation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARKOMA, Okla. (KFSM) – Authorities raided an Arkoma head shop Tuesday afternoon following a six-month investigation in which undercover Oklahoma narcotics agents said they bought synthetic marijuana and Schedule I drugs.

Michael Cox and Randall Wilson were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of several drug charges. Cox owns A-Town Novelties where investigators carried out the drug raid, and Wilson is a store clerk, said Jason Tucker, an agent with the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation.

Both suspects remain in the LeFlore County Jail awaiting bond hearings.

Law enforcement from four different agencies converged on the shop early Tuesday afternoon and raided the location. Shortly afterward, authorities led Cox and Wilson out in handcuffs and transported them to the LeFlore County Jail, where the suspects await bond hearings, according to the bureau of investigation.

The state bureau of investigation filed an arrest warrant affidavit through LeFlore County on Tuesday, alleging undercover agents and confidential informants had bought several types of illegal synthetic marijuana from A-Town Novelties since July.

A-Town sells pipes, bongs and smoke-related products, the affidavit states.

The investigation began July 11, 2014, when Tucker, while undercover, bought a green leafy substance from the shop labeled “PARENTAL ADVISORY LEGALHIZE” for $20. Tucker also bought a $30 bong during the transaction.

Undercover agents and confidential informants carried out several other buys over the following months for potpourri/incense suspected of being illegal synthetic marijuana. All lab tests on the products, with names such as “Red Dot” and “Friendly Beaver,” came back as positive for Schedule I illegal substances, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

Cox faces charges of illegal possession of a controlled dangerous substance, conspiracy to deliver a controlled dangerous substance and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance near a school, according to the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation. A-Town Novelties’ property is near Arkoma High School, the affidavit states.