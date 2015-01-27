Arkoma Head Shop Raided After 6-Month Undercover Operation

ARKOMA, Okla. (KFSM) – Authorities raided an Arkoma head shop Tuesday afternoon following a six-month investigation in which undercover Oklahoma narcotics agents said they bought synthetic marijuana and Schedule I drugs.
Michael Cox and Randall Wilson were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of several drug charges. Cox owns A-Town Novelties where investigators carried out the drug raid, and Wilson is a store clerk, said Jason Tucker, an agent with the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation.
Both suspects remain in the LeFlore County Jail awaiting bond hearings.
Law enforcement from four different agencies converged on the shop early Tuesday afternoon and raided the location. Shortly afterward, authorities led Cox and Wilson out in handcuffs and transported them to the LeFlore County Jail, where the suspects await bond hearings, according to the bureau of investigation.
The state bureau of investigation filed an arrest warrant affidavit through LeFlore County on Tuesday, alleging undercover agents and confidential informants had bought several types of illegal synthetic marijuana from A-Town Novelties since July.
A-Town sells pipes, bongs and smoke-related products, the affidavit states.
The investigation began July 11, 2014, when Tucker, while undercover, bought a green leafy substance from the shop labeled “PARENTAL ADVISORY LEGALHIZE” for $20. Tucker also bought a $30 bong during the transaction.
Undercover agents and confidential informants carried out several other buys over the following months for potpourri/incense suspected of being illegal synthetic marijuana. All lab tests on the products, with names such as “Red Dot” and “Friendly Beaver,” came back as positive for Schedule I illegal substances, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.
Cox faces charges of illegal possession of a controlled dangerous substance, conspiracy to deliver a controlled dangerous substance and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance near a school, according to the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation. A-Town Novelties’ property is near Arkoma High School, the affidavit states.
12 comments
Hope Johnson
I didn’t even know that was a head shop…I thought they worked on motorcycles for some reason. One block from my house. SMH
Gideon Asche
Does that mean there is an Arkoma cop who can spell Narcotics warrant?
wow they are really improving…
king ruddy
They must not know how to read!
mack
Sad thing is they will do more time for selling fake herb. I don’t use, or advocate for K2 or spice but I think these 4 agencies should go after meth and heroin before this. Probably wasn’t a good idea to open up shop in arkoma either. Who ever gets up first in the morning gets to drive the police car in that town.
chewie
no they will get off for cuffing them in pink cuffs,>i read on facebook today on comments in cedarville, pink cuffs are illegal and council people said so,I live in vb, they are legal here,To bad for that poor town, should have used black cuffs
dee
i am glad that the crank dealers caught a break today
Just wondering
Are those pink handcuffs legal?
chewie
wow pink hancuffs.and i read today on facebook those are not legal? And not acceptable,So i guess they will get off there charges since it is un proffessinal?????????
Me
The toothless lady talking about how you should respect your body because it is a temple.
Lynn
After reading some of these comments I’ve come to the conclusion that stupidity should be illegal. … Why would the handcuff color matter? Before you people start saying what’s illegal and what’s not maybe you should read the law and not just believe what you see on Facebook
Chewie
You are absolutely right, but these idiots in that other lil town if you read Cedarville community board, you will not believe a council member stated cuffs are not to be pink . They are idiots up there. So glad I live in Vb , because if a city council member has that much free time , he shouldn’t be there !!! My opion
Margart
2004. IGF-1 Severe Factor Deer.
Comments are closed.