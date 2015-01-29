× Oklahoma ACLU Supports Regulation Of Government Drone Usage

OKLAHOMA (KFSM) – The American Civil Liberties Union of Oklahoma said in a news release on Thursday (Jan. 29) that the organization supports a new bill filed that would regulate government drone usage.

Oklahoma Rep. Paul Wesselhoft, R-Moore, filed the Oklahoma Unmanned Aerial Surveillance Act or House Bill 1295. The act is “designed to ensure that new drone technology now enabling unprecedented ease and expansion of government surveillance is properly regulated to protect due process and privacy rights of citizens,” the release states.

“Even in its infancy, the potential benefits drones will bring are already apparent. From public safety to private commercial activity, drones are a game changer,” said Ryan Kiesel, ACLU of Oklahoma executive director. “It is entirely possible for us to enjoy the benefits of drones without bringing us a large step closer to a surveillance society, in which, our every move is monitored, tracked, recorded and scrutinized by government authorities, but we must act now.”