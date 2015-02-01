Greenlaw Plays on Team USA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) - He's been a standout safety for the Fayetteville Bulldogs. Now to cap off his senior year, Dre Greenlaw will be playing on the USA national team.

"I think it was just kind of based on my performance my senior year," Greenlaw said. "I'm not quite sure how they got the highlight, but they called me and asked me if I would be interested, and I told them I would be honored."

Greenlaw will be playing in the Under 19 game on February 7th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Fayetteville head coach Daryl Patton will also be in Arlington where he'll be the wide receivers coach for the Under 17 national team.

"He'll be there to tell me if I'm messing up, tell me what I'm doing wrong. You know I've got other coaches for that, but it's nice to have your old coach there. He knows what you can do, so he can kind of help you out in that standpoint."

Greenlaw hopes to take his experience from Team USA into his future at the University of Arkansas.

"I think at the USA game it will be a lot of competition. Everybody will be coming from Texas A&M, you know those big schools, Alabama, Oregon. You just see kind of how you match up against those guys."

He plans to hit the ground running once he steps on the field as a Hog.

"Hopefully my freshman year I can come in and probably get on a couple special teams, get some reps in at safety or maybe even linebacker. Then hopefully by my sophomore year be in the two's, or eventually becoming a starter."

Greenlaw says even if he changes positions, he's ready for whatever is ahead next at Arkansas.