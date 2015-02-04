Proposed Law Would Prohibit Beer Permits For Stores Near Schools, Churches
LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) – An Arkansas representative filed a bill on Wednesday that, if passed, would prohibit new retail beer sales permits from being issued to businesses nearby schools and churches, according to legislative records.
Rep. Reginald Murdock, D-Marianna, filed HB 1257 on Feb. 4. The bill is called “An act to prohibit permitting new retail beer sales permits at locations within 1,000 feet of a church or schoolhouse.”
If passed, the bill prohibits new businesses from being given retail beer sales permits if they are within 1,000 feet or a church or school. It would also stop the transferring of existing retail beer sales permits to businesses within 1,000 feet of a school or church, the bill states.
Now that the bill has been filed, it will go before the House committee on Rules, officials said.
bobreal
Prohibit “BEER”?? Lets Prohibit ALL FORMS OF ALCOHOL. TOBACCO, and CONDOMS AS WELL.
Richard S. Drake
Unworkable bill, considering how many small markets are located next to churches and schools already.
