Proposed Law Would Prohibit Beer Permits For Stores Near Schools, Churches

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) – An Arkansas representative filed a bill on Wednesday that, if passed, would prohibit new retail beer sales permits from being issued to businesses nearby schools and churches, according to legislative records.

Rep. Reginald Murdock, D-Marianna, filed HB 1257 on Feb. 4. The bill is called “An act to prohibit permitting new retail beer sales permits at locations within 1,000 feet of a church or schoolhouse.”

If passed, the bill prohibits new businesses from being given retail beer sales permits if they are within 1,000 feet or a church or school. It would also stop the transferring of existing retail beer sales permits to businesses within 1,000 feet of a school or church, the bill states.

Now that the bill has been filed, it will go before the House committee on Rules, officials said.

