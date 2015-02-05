× Authorities Investigate Johnson County Man’s Cause Of Death

JOHNSON COUNTY (KFSM) – The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a local 63-year-old man.

Sheriff’s deputies and Coal Hill police officers responded around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night to a local household to assist in a death investigation. Investigators found a man at the location unresponsive, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The man was pronounced dead, and his body was sent to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s Office in Little Rock to determine cause of death, according to the Sheriff’s Office.