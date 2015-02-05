Authorities Investigate Johnson County Man’s Cause Of Death

Posted 2:39 pm, February 5, 2015, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

JOHNSON COUNTY (KFSM) – The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a local 63-year-old man.

Sheriff’s deputies and Coal Hill police officers responded around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night to a local household to assist in a death investigation. Investigators found a man at the location unresponsive, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The man was pronounced dead, and his body was sent to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s Office in Little Rock to determine cause of death, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

1 Comment

  • Mark Smith

    Curt and Shain, Why don’t you do real reporting? Simply printing press releases by officials and loading your stories with mis-spellings poor grammar etc. is embarrassing your profession. Where did you go to school? Do you have an Ol’ boy editor that insists on these things? Please explain.

Comments are closed.