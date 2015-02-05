Authorities Investigate Johnson County Man’s Cause Of Death
JOHNSON COUNTY (KFSM) – The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a local 63-year-old man.
Sheriff’s deputies and Coal Hill police officers responded around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night to a local household to assist in a death investigation. Investigators found a man at the location unresponsive, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The man was pronounced dead, and his body was sent to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s Office in Little Rock to determine cause of death, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
1 Comment
Mark Smith
Curt and Shain, Why don’t you do real reporting? Simply printing press releases by officials and loading your stories with mis-spellings poor grammar etc. is embarrassing your profession. Where did you go to school? Do you have an Ol’ boy editor that insists on these things? Please explain.
Comments are closed.