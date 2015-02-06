× Official: Shooting at University of South Carolina Appears to Be Murder-Suicide

(CNN)- A fatal shooting at the University of South Carolina appears to be a murder-suicide involving two people who were in a relationship, a police spokesman said Thursday.

“From every indication that we have seen so far it appears to be a very isolated incident. It does have the appearance of being a murder-suicide,” said Thom Berry of South Carolina’s State Law Enforcement Division.

The two people involved had a relationship, but investigators are still trying to determine in what context.

Berry said the shooting occurred in a lab in the School of Public Health building and the shooter and victim were the only two people in the room.

Authorities weren’t disclosing any information about the people who died in the early afternoon incident.

The university sent an all clear alert to students by 2:30 p.m., saying the building had been secured.

The building where the shooting occurred is in downtown Columbia, not far from the State House and some major businesses, CNN affiliate WIS reported. The State House didn’t go into lockdown, but people were warned to stay inside.