Hogs Escape Upset Bid At Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, MS (KFSM) – It wasn’t pretty but it worked.

Arkansas shot just 35 percent but it was the Razorbacks’ defense that lifted the Hogs to their sixth straight win as they rallied past Mississippi State, 65-61, in Starkville.

The Razorbacks looked like they were pulling away as they led 60-54 in the final minute but Craig Sword hit a 3-pointer then Arkansas turned the ball over on the ensuing inbound play. Roquez Johnson answered with a layup as the Bulldogs cut the deficit to one but Arkansas forced a timely turnover and sealed the game at the foul line.

Arkansas will finish with a winning road record in the SEC for the first time since 1994. That team went 31-3 and won the national championship.

Mississippi State committed 23 turnovers and had 11 shots blocked by a stout Arkansas defense that clamped down after intermission.

Rashad Madden led the way for Arkansas with 16 points while three other players finished in double figures. Bobby Portis was held to just one point in the first half but finished with 13 while pulling down nine rebounds. Mississippi State got 15 points from Travis Daniels to pace the Bulldogs.

Arkansas hosts Texas A&M on Tuesday. The Aggies are currently alone in third place in the SEC and just a game back of the Razorbacks.