Highway Shuts Down In LeFlore County After Semi Overturns

LEFLORE COUNTY (KFSM) – Both lanes of Oklahoma State Highway 83, just west of Monroe, are shut down after a semi overturned and leaked fuel, according to troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Several agencies, including OHP and the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office, are on scene, working to direct traffic around the accident on the shoulder. They’ve also set up road blocks in that area.

Authorities said the accident happened just after 5:00 a.m. The semi was the only vehicle involved.

The driver was able to get out of the wreckage, and was not injured, authorities on scene said. They also added that the driver refused any medical treatment from first responders on scene.

Authorities said fuel is leaking from the overturned semi. Hazmat crews are currently on their way to get it all cleaned up.

No word yet on when the road will reopen to traffic.

5NEWS does have a crew on scene and will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.