VIDEO: Olympian Craig Virgin Previews Bentonville Half Marathon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Bentonville Half marathon will take place Saturday at 7:00 a.m. starting at the Bentonville Square. There will be a pasta party Friday night at 6:00 p.m. featuring guest speaker Craig Virgin. Virgin in the only American male to make three 10,000 meter Olympic teams, the only American male to win the World Cross Country Championships. He also finished 2nd at the 1981 Boston Marathon. Watch the video above as Virgin talks about what the Bentonville Half Marathon has to offer and why it keeps growing.