Accused Lawn Mower Thieves Arrested By Sallisaw Police

SALLISAW (KFSM) – Three suspects were arrested and accused of stealing six lawn mowers in Sequoyah County with a value of $30,000, authorities say.

Taylor Rental Center in Sallisaw was burglarized in the early morning hours of Wednesday (April 15), police say.

The Fort Smith Police Department found the mowers, and evidence led investigators to LeFlore County. Together, LeFlore and Sequoyah County authorities (along with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations) issued a search warrant for a Rock Island residence, police said.

As a result of the warrant, a man identified as Tyler Jones, 21, was arrested, and additional stolen property was recovered, according to the Sallisaw Police Department. Arrest warrants were later issued for Thomas Bardrick, 18, and Freddie McFarland, 51.

Bardrick was taken into custody on April 21 by the Fort Smith Police Department, and McFarland was arrested by the U.S. Marshals in Fort Smith on April 29, police said.

All three face charges of second-degree burglary and grand larceny, according to authorities.

Fort Smith police and the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office were able to locate more stolen property as a result of confessions from all three suspects, police said.

If anyone has purchased anything from the three men pictured below, they are encouraged to contact the Sallisaw Police Department at 918-775-4141.