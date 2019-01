BELLA VISTA (KFSM)- Firefighters are responding to a house fire at #1 Tibberton Circle Drive in Bella Vista.

Fire officials said the call came in around 2:10 p.m. They said the homeowner was burning leaves in the front lawn when some embers caught the house on fire.

Firefighters said it took around 45 minutes to get the blaze out. They said the home has major damage, and is not livable until it is repaired.

Three people and two pets escaped.