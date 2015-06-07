× Former Razorback David Lingmerth Wins Memorial

CBS SPORTS – It certainly wasn’t simple, but David Lingmerth took home the first victory of his career — a playoff win at the Memorial — after a three-hole playoff with Justin Rose. Lingmerth shot a 69 in his fourth round to clear the field at 15 under.

Rose, who led going into the final round, didn’t even look like he was going to make it to extra holes after shanking a ball out of the bunker on his 72nd hole of the tournament.

He got up and down after smoking a fan in the side of the head and off we went to the playoff. The up and down was an absolute beauty, too, especially considering his jumpy lie.

In the first playoff hole, both golfers his insanely difficult putts (considering the circumstances) to extend the sudden-death match. Rose went first and did that smirking, strutting thing he’s so fond of doing in big moments.

Nothing much happened on the second playoff hole. On the third, Rose smoked a 5-wood into the gallery from behind a tree, probably on purpose.

Lingmerth made an easy par and, for the first time all day potentially, cracked a wry smile. He’s a champion for the first time on the PGA Tour. The seventh time that’s happened this season.